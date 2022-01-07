Subnautica: Below Zero Writer Joins Insomniac Games to Work on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - News

Subnautica: Below Zero writer Brittney M. Morris announced via Twitter she has joined Insomniac Games. Her first game at the new studio will be Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Morris has also worked on a comic book story, Wings of Fury, that is a prequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. She also worked on the novels Slay and The Cost of Knowing. She is also currently writing The Jump.

Little is known about the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We do know it will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as bringing Venom into the fold.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Well, I promised big announcements in the new year, so here we go! I've joined @insomniacgames! First project: #SpiderManPS5 🎮😄 pic.twitter.com/dBPJyMGiCX — Brittney M. Morris (@BrittneyMMorris) January 6, 2022

