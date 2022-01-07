Clockwork Aquario Headed to Xbox One and PC in Summer 2022 - News

ININ Games announced Clockwork Aquario will launch for the Xbox One and PC via Steam in Summer 2022.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe on November 30, 2021 and in North America on December 14.

📣 Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and Steam! 📣



The Guinness World Records™ winning 2D platformer will be available for Xbox and Steam in the summer of 2022! ⏰



Go on an extraordinary adventure of arcade history in Clockwork Aquario. 🎮💙https://t.co/PrsI1to2HU pic.twitter.com/oxfGLBcEVG — ININ Games (@ININ_Games) January 7, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

The long thought lost arcade treasure by the legendary Westone team is finally being brought to light after 30 years! In cooperation with Strictly Limited games, the unfinished ROM has been dug up and finished with the input of the original developers. The beautiful pixel art was at the top of its class at the time and has lost nothing of its charm over the years.

Jump and run through a colorful fantasy world, pick up and throw your enemies, hit multiple at the same time to get a multiplier and rack up your high score! You can also play with up to two friends, will you collaborate to take down Dr. Hangyo or try to sabotage each other to get the high score?

Key Features:

The arcade classic revived officially and complete for the first time!

Imaginative levels with beautiful pixel graphics!

Easy to pick up, addictive side-scroller action!

side-scroller action! Gorgeous soundtrack by Westone legend Shinichi Sakamoto!

Includes a gallery with concept art and other goodies!

