Jim Ryan: PlayStation Has 17 Studios Working on First-Party Titles

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during the Sony CES 2022 press conference this week said there are now 17 studios part of the PlayStation Studios family that are working on first-party titles.

"Under the PlayStation Studios family we now have a total of 17 studios," said Ryan. "And we are looking forward to seeing these teams shine as they unleash their creative talents and bring their own sense of innovation to our first-party portfolio.

"Innovation on PlayStation 5 also extends to the platform experience itself. And in its first year we have already added new features to the console, such as 3D audio on TV speakers and share play between PS5 and PS4.

"This year we are also planning to introduce a new tournaments feature on PS5. Innovations for us at PlayStation also means that we are going to lead the way with exploring new technology that unlocks new entertainment experiences."

Some of the big first-party PlayStation titles coming out this year includes Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West that is set to launch for the PS5 and PS4 on February 18, Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 that will launch for the PS5 and PS4 on March 4, and Santa Monica Studio's God of War Ragnarök, which will launch later this year for the PS5 and PS4.

