Best Art Direction of 2021

Art direction in video games means to create or curate a look and style for a game to elicit a desired reaction from the audience when they engage with it. It's a way of conveying a specific message about the game's world, characters, and story in order to draw out an emotional or cultural response from those who play it. The following five games from 2021 exemplify great art direction in a variety of different ways.

The Shortlist:

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

The Winner:

Metroid Dread

Runner-up: Psychonauts 2

Each game here had a very distinct goal when it came to art direction, and the one that seemed to appeal most to people this year was the dark, ominous, and often mechanical look of Metroid Dread. Samus' most recent outing has certainly satisfied most series fans, and it's clear the look and style of the game - from its gorgeous backdrops to its wonderful animations - has a lot to do with that.

