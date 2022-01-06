Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 19 - News

Crypton Future Media announced Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store on January 19 for $13.99. Pre-orders are available now and include a discounted price of $11.19.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch on March 18, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Over 350 puzzles included! New 5×5, 15×15, and 20×20 puzzles have been added along with the puzzles from the smartphone app "Hatsune Miku Logic Paint - MIKUOGI -"! Clear the stages to get illustrations of Miku and friends! Collect artworks by completing many stages!

Choose your favorite characters! Enjoy puzzles together with your favorite Piapro Characters in Miku and friends' room! They'll cheer you on as you work on the puzzles!

Piapro Contest Songs Included! Clear puzzle missions to earn Stars! You can unlock new songs by collecting a certain number of Stars. Set your favorite songs to play in the home screen and puzzle screens!

