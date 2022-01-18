Most Disappointing Game of 2021 - Article

‘If you expect disappointment, then you can never really be disappointed’ may be the mantra to live by for MJ, but within the machinations of gaming's hype-machine we're promised the best, thus we expect the best. Of course, as if the universe expects balance, what the gaming gods give with one hand, they taketh away with another, and some endeavours inevitably fall short of our lofty expectations.

How far the fall, and if forgivable, is highly subjective of course, yet the depths of purgatory are determined by the multitude of the gaming sins committed; perhaps a series is guilty of a lacklustre iteration, maybe a title is released broken or unfinished, possibly it contains an ill-conceived or poorly executed idea, or we're given a lazy remake with features removed rather than added, or most egregious of all (at least until Square Enix tries to release Chrono Trigger: NFT Remaster), the unnecessarily infested and bloated gameplay-redefining microtransaction/loot box pay-to-win fest in a full price game.

The Shortlist:

Balan Wonderworld

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Battlefield 2042

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

The 'Winner':

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

'Runner-up': Battlefield 2042

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition winning the award nobody wants should come as little surprise given this release is anything but definitive. The originals are rightly considered seminal works in the video game pantheon, and as such expectations for an updated experience were high, especially with the promise of a Switch version offering the full experience on the go for the first time. Ultimately, though, a distinct lack of care and attention, questionable choices, and I would say a lack of respect for what the originals mean to fans, left many bitterly disappointed.

While it has seemingly become normal to release major titles broken or unfinished, what with extensive patches in the months (or even years) after release able to ‘fix’ the issues, this trilogy should never have seen the light of day in such a state. It deserved better, and we deserved better; may it burn in hell... or at least get properly patched and placed in a decent sale!

