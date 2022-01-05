Skull & Bones Game Director Leaves Ubisoft After Nearly 15 Years - News

Antoine Henry, who has worked at Ubisoft for nearly 15 years, announced via his LinkedIn profile he is leaving the publisher.

Henry worked on Ubisoft Singapore's Skull & Bones as a lead game designer from 2014 to 2017, before becoming an associate game director on the game from 2017 to 2018. He would later world on Assassin's Creed Valhalla before returning to Skull & Bones in 2021.

"Goodbye Ubisoft! After nearly 15 years, today was my last day," he said. "I'm thankful for the people I've met and what they brought me professionally and personally. Hopefully I was able to give back a little bit. On to new exciting adventures very soon!"

Skull & Bones started out as a multiplayer expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag nine years ago in 2013. The expansion grew to the point it became its own game. It was officially announced in 2017 and had a second demo in 2018. However, since then we haven't heard much from the game other than it getting delayed multiple times.

In July 2021 Ubisoft announced production on Skull & Bones has just passed into the Alpha stage and the team is excited to share more details on it when the time is right.

