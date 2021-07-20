Skull & Bones Enters Alpha 8 Years After Development Began - News

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Ubisoft's Skull & Bones started out as a multiplayer expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag eight years ago in 2013. The expansion grew to the point it became its own game. It was officially announced in 2017 and had a second demo in 2018. However, since then we haven't heard much from the game other than it getting delayed multiple times.

Ubisoft in a statement to Kotaku has revealed production on Skull & Bones has just passed into the Alpha stage and the team is excited to share more details on it when the time is right.

"The Skull & Bones team are proud of the work they’ve accomplished on the project since their last update with production just passing Alpha, and are excited to share more details when the time is right," reads the statement from Ubisoft.

"That being said, any unfounded speculation about the game or decisions being made only works to demoralize the team who are working very hard to develop an ambitious new franchise that lives up to the expectations of our players.

Over the past year, we’ve made significant changes to our policies and processes to create a safe and more inclusive workplace and empower our teams to create games that reflect the diversity of the world we live in."

With Skull & Bones now entering Alpha it isn't 100 percent definite the game will launch in the fiscal year ending March 2023, which is its most recent release window.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

