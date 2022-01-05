Horizon Call of the Mountain 'Will Change What AAA Means for VR' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 542 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2. Guerrilla Games and Firesprite also announced a new Horizon game developed from the ground up for PlayStation VR 2 called Horizon Call of the Mountain.
Chris James, who was a senior world designer on the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West until about a year ago, via Twitter said Horizon Call of the Mountain would change what a AAA game means for virtual reality.
"This is been in the works for a while," said James. "I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR. It’s amazing."
It isn't known when Horizon Call of the Mountain or PlayStation VR2 will launch. Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.
This is been in the works for a while.— chris.james (@cignet) January 5, 2022
I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR.
It’s amazing. https://t.co/nzXcWLHDoP
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
-"...would change what a AAA game means for virtual reality"-
I know that developers have to say things like this but out of all the recent forays into the VR world Guerrilla games' proclamation resonates the most with me.
Having a legit AAA VR title that is the kind of game that would make gamers want to adopt a VR unit is what is sorely lacking in the VR world. We have had some great VR titles in the past (RE7, Half Life, etc...) but despite doing an amazing job they haven't had that mainstream VR adoption that many were hoping for.
Personally, I think VR adoption is two-fold.
1: Amazing VR experiences (titles that will make people say they NEED to play these games and are willing to buy a console/VR unit for them.).
2: Price point (A decrease to a more affordable price will make the purchase more palatable.).
With that being said, more and more stellar AAA studios making full big name titles on the VR platforms is one very important piece of the puzzle.
-ON THE VR HORIZON NINJA APPROVED-
Well said.
I've heard Sony is trying to create games that are adaptable to "standard gaming" and "VR gaming"... success in this area would be interesting for the future of VR as it would greatly improve "amount of content" and " financial viability of the product"...
I hope they can create games that deliver a good experience in both VR and "standard gaming" at the same time.
These guys never heard of Half Life Alyx it seems.
Never played it hopefully it comes to PSVR 2.
It would probably make way too much sense that Valve and Sony talk to each other and release their games on each other's platforms (perhaps with a delay) for the business people there to actually consider that.
Well it has two great studio's behind it Guerilla for making Horizon, well you know Horizon and Firesprite has experience with VR. So I think they can make a really great experience. Also the PS5 should be capable of making a VR AAA game work.
So incredibly hyped for this. I love Horizon and it will be fun to experience the world in VR.
Hope complains of no AAA games for VR stop with this. And sure that more AAA comes to it.