Horizon Call of the Mountain 'Will Change What AAA Means for VR' - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2. Guerrilla Games and Firesprite also announced a new Horizon game developed from the ground up for PlayStation VR 2 called Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Chris James, who was a senior world designer on the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West until about a year ago, via Twitter said Horizon Call of the Mountain would change what a AAA game means for virtual reality.

"This is been in the works for a while," said James. "I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR. It’s amazing."

It isn't known when Horizon Call of the Mountain or PlayStation VR2 will launch. Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

This is been in the works for a while.



I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR.



It’s amazing. https://t.co/nzXcWLHDoP — chris.james (@cignet) January 5, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles