PlayStation Patent Describes Method for Coaching Players

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed for a new patent on June 26, 2020 that wasn't published until December 30, 2021. The patent is called "Systems and Methods for Coaching a User for Game Play" and it describes a method for a self-coaching interface.

"A method for processing a self-coaching interface is described," reads the patent. "The method includes identifying a gameplay event during gameplay by a user. The gameplay event is tagged as falling below a skill threshold. The method further includes generating a recording for a window of time for the gameplay event and processing game telemetry for the recording of the gameplay event.

"The game telemetry is used to identify a progression of interactive actions before the gameplay event for the window of time. The method includes generating overlay content in the self-coaching interlace. The overlay content is applied to one or more image frames of the recording when viewed via the self-coaching interface. The overlay content appears in the one or more image frames during a playback of the recording. The overlay content provides hints for increasing a skill of the user to be above the skill threshold."

The system can be used to "to reduce frustration of players of various game genres in learning a new game."

View images of the patent below:

