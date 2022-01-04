Death Stranding Director's Cut Officially Coming to PC This Spring - News

It was reported earlier today that Death Stranding Director's Cut would be coming to the PC. Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions have now confirmed the game will getting a release for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this spring.

"We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC," said 505 Games president Neil Ralley. "Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut."

Here is an overview of the PC version:

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded in this definitive Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC includes high frame rate, Photo Mode, and ultra-wide monitor support. Also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s Half-Life series and CD Projekt RED‘s Cyberpunk 2077. Stay connected with players around the globe with the Social Strand System.

All copies of the game will also additionally include:

Selections from “The Art of Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books)

Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books) Backpack patches

Bridges Special Delivery Team suit (Gold)

BB pod customization (Chiral Gold)

Power Gloves (Gold)

Bridges Special Delivery Team suit (Silver)

BB pod customization (Omnireflector)

Power Gloves (Silver)

Death Stranding Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021.

