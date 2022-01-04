Report: Death Stranding Director's Cut Coming to PC - News

Death Stranding Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021. According to a report from Videocardz, claiming to have received a press release from Intel's Arc Graphics announcement set to take place at CES 2022, the Director's Cut will be coming to the PC.

The game will be one of the first titles to support Intel's new upscaling technology Xe Super Sampling (XeSS).

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director's Cut edition on PC," said the president of publisher 505 Neil Rally in the leaked press release.

"Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experience for Director’s Cut."

Other companies supporting the XeSS technology include Ubisoft, Techland, Illfonic, Codemasters, and more.

