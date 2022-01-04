Splitgate PlayStation Player Count Has 'Gone Up' Since Halo Infinite Release - News

/ 509 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The CEO of Splitgate developer 1047 Games Ian Proulx in an interview with The Loadout said that Halo Infinite and Splitgate will help each other in the long run as both games are arena shooters.

“I’m actually glad [Halo Infinite] is out," he said. "I honestly think that, in the long run, Halo Infinite and Splitgate will help each other.

"I think that there’s just so much noise and so many battle royales right now, and [these two games] are bringing people over to the arena shooter genre. You know, there’s a lot of kids who have never played Halo, right? There’s a lot of kids who have never played Quake or Unreal Tournament. They’ve never played this kind of game. And getting them exposure to that I think is just a good thing for the genre as a whole."



Proulx added the player count for Splitgate on PlayStation consoles has "gone up" since the release of Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer on November 15, 2021.

Splitgate released for PC in Early Access in 2019 and saw an open beta release in July 2020, along with a release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. A version of the game optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will be released later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles