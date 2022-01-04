Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaves 343 Industries, Joins Riot Games - News

Halo Infinite lead narrative designer Aaron Linde via Twitter announced he has left developer 343 Industries to pursue new opportunities in the new year.

"I'm departing 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022," Linde said. "It was a terrifically difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.

"I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I've ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me."

In a separate tweet featuring footage of the anime Evangelion, he announced he is joining Riot Games.

