Steam Nearly Hits 28 Million Concurrent Users - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Valve's Steam has set a new record with nearly 28 million concurrent users. This beat the previous record of 27.38 million set in November 2021. This is according to the SteamDB Twitter account.

Two days ago Steam reached 27,942,036 users online at the same time. The record was set during the New Year's weekend, as well as during the Steam Winter Sale.

The Autumn Sale is set to end on January 25 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Some key games discounted include New World discounted by 25 percent to $29.99, Jurassic World Evolution 2 discounted by 30 percent to $41.99, and Deathloop discounted by 50 percent to $29.99.

Valve is recently said it is "on track" to launch the Steam Deck in February 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles