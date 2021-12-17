Steam Deck 'On Track' for February 2022 Launch - News

Valve last month announced the launch of the Steam Deck has been delayed by two months to February 2022 due to the global supply chain issues.

Valve designer Greg Coomer in an interview with PC Gamer said the team is optimistic the Steam Deck will hit its February 2022 release.

"We do feel like we're on track for that," said Coomer. "We're still bummed that we had to move from end of this year to beginning of next. But yeah, all the signs are pointing to us being able to ship in February."

Coomer added, "It's a real product launch, so many thousands of people right away are going to receive Decks as soon as we're able to ship them. But even talking about thousands would be quite low compared to the volumes we're shooting for in the first few months."

He did say that the launch of Steam Deck will be different from other products as the plan is to have a "launch that looks like a significant number of users right out of the gate, and then build that over time, rather than having the biggest splash on day one and then generally declining after that.

"If you extend the timeline out through 2022 and all the way to 2023, we expect to be building on our numbers constantly throughout that whole time, to the point where there's many millions of customers if things go the way we think they will, who are using Steam Deck by the end of that year or so, through 2023."

Coomer did reveal the reason the Steam Deck was delayed was due to the difficulty of getting a couple of parts on time.

"The primary reason we had to move from the end of this year to the beginning of next, is a couple of those parts were really hard to get on time," Coomer said. "They ended up being late. It really came down to just a couple. They're in the category of like, microchip type ICs that are hard to get from multiple sources, and when lots of people are clamoring for those parts—just like cars have had those shortages with specific integrated circuits—we were in a similar situation. We almost got to the point where it was smooth sailing out of all those 50 things, but it wasn't quite the case. So it came down to that."

