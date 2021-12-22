Steam Winter Sale is Live Until January 5 - News

The latest Steam sale has now begun. The Steam Autumn Sale will run until January 5 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Some key games discounted include New World discounted by 25 percent to $29.99, Jurassic World Evolution 2 discounted by 30 percent to $41.99, and Deathloop discounted by 50 percent to $29.99.

You can vote for the Steam Awards until January 3 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET in each of the 10 categories. You can early a random card from this year's set of Winter Sale Trading Cards for each vote cast.

Steam has set a new record with over 27 million concurrent users last month. This beat the previous record of 26.9 million set in April 2021. This is according to the SteamDB Twitter account.

Valve is recently said it is "on track" to launch the Steam Deck in February 2022.

