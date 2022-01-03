FIFA 22 Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Takes 2nd - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) has taken first place on the French charts for week 51, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place, while Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in third place. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) is in fourth place and Just Dance 2022 (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Super Mario 3D Land Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D PC Farming Simulator 22 Football Manager 2022 Age of Empires IV

