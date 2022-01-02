Hideo Kojima to Start Work on a 'Radical Project' - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Hideo Kojima via Twitter said he will be starting work on a new game that he describes as "radical" and the "next level of experimentation." Kojima experimenting with game development isn't something new for him.

"This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project," said Kojima. "I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?"

Kojima's own studio, Kojima Productions, in November 2021 announced it had launched a new business division in Los Angeles, California. It will explore opportunities beyond video games, including film, television, and other forms of entertainment.

This year, I'm going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I'm also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? pic.twitter.com/j0norcJ23a — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles