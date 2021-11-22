Kojima Productions Launches New Business Division in Los Angeles - News

Kojima Productions announced it has launched a new business division in Los Angeles, California. It will explore opportunities beyond video games, including film, television, and other forms of entertainment.

Riley Russell, who joins the company after nearly 28 years at Sony Interactive Entertainment, will lead the new division. At Sony he was the chief legal officer and vice president of business affairs.

"The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music, and film, as well as the more familiar games industry," Russell told GamesIndustry.

"The team has, as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, California. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries.

Kojima Productions business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda added, "Finding new ways to entertain, engage, and offer value to our fans is essential in a fast-moving, ever-changing storytelling world. Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces."

