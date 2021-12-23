Ubisoft to Continue Exploring NFTs - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Ubisoft earlier this month introduced a new NFT platform called Quartz and will start by adding NFTs to Ghost Recon Breakpoint that include unique in-game cosmetic items.

Ubisoft blockchain technical director Didier Genevois in an interview with Decrypt says they have eard positive and negative feedback about adding NFTs to games. The company plans to continue exploring adding NFTs to its games.

"We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we hear both the encouragement and the concerns," Genevois said. "We understand where the sentiment towards the technology comes from, and we need to keep taking it into consideration every step of the way.

"This experiment is meant to understand how the value proposition of decentralization can be received and embraced by our players. We know it is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles."

Genevois says the three principles are to use the technology responsibly, build a safe environment for players to see how NFTs work, and only use energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchains. Ubisoft will also "focus on meaningful value propositions for players that benefit their gaming experience."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles