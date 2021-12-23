Ubisoft to Continue Exploring NFTs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 25 minutes ago / 106 Views
Ubisoft earlier this month introduced a new NFT platform called Quartz and will start by adding NFTs to Ghost Recon Breakpoint that include unique in-game cosmetic items.
Ubisoft blockchain technical director Didier Genevois in an interview with Decrypt says they have eard positive and negative feedback about adding NFTs to games. The company plans to continue exploring adding NFTs to its games.
sigh. Next they’re going to have ads fronted by Victor Chaos to try and convince us its worthwhile buying this nonsense.