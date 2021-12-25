Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - November 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,267 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360.
The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in November 2005 in North America and December 2005 in Europe and Japan. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
XSX|S Vs. X360 Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 561,106 - XSX|S
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,532,392 - XSX|S
Total Lead: 3,894,377 - XSX|S
Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 9,838,177
Xbox 360 Total Sales: 5,943,800
November 2021 is the 13th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox 360 by 561,106 units and by 2.53 million units in the last year. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 3.89 million units.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.84 million units in 13 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 5.94 million. million units. Month 13 for the Xbox Series X|S is November 2021 and for the Xbox One is November 2006.
The Xbox 360 did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 19 where it had sold 10.01 million units.
The Xbox 360 crossed 10 million units sold in month 19, 20 million in month 34, and 30 million in month 43. The Xbox 360 sold 85.81 million units lifetime.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
at the end of this generation these 2 systems will be close, series X/S just ahead
Without any new add-on or model it will be hard for Series X/S to beat X360. Though, upcoming exclusive software will surely help Microsoft in the next few years.
A strong launch really only provides a fairly solid view into the brands somewhat and really hardcore fans and their pleasure with the brands direction early in the new gen.
While it can also indicate long term success, that's not nearly as solid. We've seen consoles have rocky starts and make a reasonable if not strong comeback. Having a strong launch and then having it fade slightly or a lot is also a possibility.
The games, especially first party, will be an important deciding factor as to whether or not the existing trend continues for the XB Series consoles.
Could slow down. Could even accelerate.
With all they have revealed in the pipeline, and the positive reception of Halo's new direction and Forza Horizon 5 as a whole being an indication of quality...I think that the "lack of exclusives" narrative should be dead by the end of 2022. Especially if we get both Hellblade 2 and Starfield without a delay.
The competitions output, hardware and software, quantity and quality, also have to be taken into account. "Lack of exclusives" remains if the competitor increases output enough as well.
It looks great right now for all brands, but so did the world pre 2020.
We'll see how it all plays out.