EA Has Had the Most UK Christmas Number 1 Games - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed the list of the all the number one video games for the UK for Christmas week going back to 1984 via GfK.

Electronic Arts has had the most number ones for Christmas in the UK with 13, followed by Activision at 10. Two IPs are tied for the most number ones with Activision's Call of Duty and EA's FIFA at nine each.

Ghostbusters was the first Christmas number one in 1984, while FIFA 22 was the number one in 2021.

Nintendo has only ever had one game at the top for Christmas week with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 1998. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have never had a Christmas number one in the UK.

Courtesy of those fine folks over @gfk, here is the updated list of all the UK video game Christmas No.1s since 1984 pic.twitter.com/VNmwtpoesh — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 21, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles