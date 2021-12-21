Ubisoft Looking to add 60FPS to Assassin's Creed Origins - News

Assassin's Creed Odyssey had a recent update on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to increase the framerate to 60 FPS. It now looks like Ubisoft is planning to do the same for Assassin's Creed Origins.

In a tweet today celebrating Assassin's Creed day, Ubisoft said they are "looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned!"

Assassin's Creed Origins is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It is also playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion on March 10, 2022, which Ubisoft says is the "most ambitious expansion in the history of this franchise." It will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Crossover Stories DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey were also released last week, alongside Title Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on December 14.

