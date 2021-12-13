Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey Crossover Releases Tomorrow - News

posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will release Crossover Stories DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey tomorrow, December 14, alongside Title Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

"Dive deeper into Kassandra's journey with two new free stories: Those Who Are Treasured available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey and A Fated Encounter in Assassin's Creed Valhalla," reads the description to the announcement trailer of the DLC.

The Crossover Stories DLC is the first crossover ever between two entries in the series.

Title Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will reduce the overall install size of the game on all platforms. However, it will require players to re-download the entire game as part of the restructuring.

