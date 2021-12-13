Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Expansion is the 'Most Ambitious' in Franchise History - News

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök expansion. It is the "most ambitious expansion in the history of this franchise," according to the developers.

The Dawn of Ragnarök expansion will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on March 10, 2022.

View the cinematic world premiere trailer for the expansion below:

Here is a quick overview of the expansion:

Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.

