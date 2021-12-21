Destruction AllStars Dev Hiring for 'Exciting Next Generation Multiplayer Game' - News

Lucid Games, a British studio that most recently released Destruction AllStars for the PS5, is currently hiring for its next game. A job opening for a Senior Multiplayer Programmer does reveal the game will be released for the next-generation.

"We are looking for a talented multiplayer programmer to join our experienced team and work on an exciting next generation multiplayer game," reads the job opening.

It does appear the game will be using Unreal Engine as the job opening cite a desire for the programmer to have "knowledge & experience of the Unreal Engine networking framework."

It is rumored that a new Twisted Metal game is in development and Destruction AllStars had a very similar concept. Lucid Games working on a new Twisted Metal game could make sense.

