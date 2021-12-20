Hot Wheels Unleashed Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Milestone announced Hot Wheels Unleashed has sold over one million units worldwide since it launched on September 30. It is the fastest-selling game ever for the developer.

"Ever since we announced Hot Wheels Unleashed back in February, we’ve received thousands of heartfelt messages from fans,” said Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio. "This milestone is the umpteenth display of affection from our passionate community."

Mattel head of digital gaming Andrew Chan added, "Hot Wheels is all about encouraging the challenger spirit and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for gamers of all ages. We’re proud of this exciting milestone, and we look forward to even more fans discovering the game and new upcoming content as we head into 2022."

Here is an overview of the game:

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races.

Key Features:

Collector or Artist? Both – The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed!

– The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Always Running – Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job. The bigger the challenge, the greater the glory. Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges.

– Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job. The bigger the challenge, the greater the glory. Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Create the Shape of Your Track – Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic “orange piece,” add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races.

– Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic “orange piece,” add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Race in Your World – Furnish your own personal room with a huge number of elements that you will collect during your adventure and host the most amazing races inside it.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

