Palworld Tops the Steam Charts, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Takes 2nd - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Palworld has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 30, 2026, which ended July 21, 2026.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu has debuted in sixth place.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has dropped one spot second place, while MECCHA CHAMELEON is up one spot to third place. Steam Deck is up four spots to fourth place and Dead by Daylight is up from seventh to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced re-entered the top 10 in seventh place and EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to eighth place. Forza Horizon 6 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and pre-orders for Halo: Campaign Evolved took 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Palworld Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced MECCHA CHAMELEON Steam Deck Dead by Daylight The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced EA Sports FC 26 Forza Horizon 6 Halo: Campaign Evolved - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Palworld Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Dota 2 Marvel Rivals MECCHA CHAMELEON Steam Deck Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 29, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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