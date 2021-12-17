Metroidvania Game Overlord: Escape from Nazarick Announced for Switch and PC - News

Kadokawa Corporation and developer ENGINES have announced story-driven Metroidvania game Overlord: Escape from Nazarick for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

The rich world of Overlord is yours to explore in this robust, story-driven Metroidvania.

Play as fan-favorite Clementine and delve into an entirely new chapter in the Overlord series, brought to life under the supervision of the original creator, Kugane Maruyama.

Whether you’re new to the series or a diehard fan, there will be plenty for you to discover and enjoy in this dark fantasy action-adventure that ensnares you in a web of intrigue in typical Overlord fashion.

Story

Clementine wakes to find herself imprisoned in the Great Tomb of Nazarick by none other than the Supreme Being, Ainz Ooal Gown, who forces her to participate in his brutal experiments.

Bereft of her favorite weapons and a good chunk of her memories, Clementine must defeat all of Ainz’s most formidable servants as she claws her way to freedom.

The search for the exit begins now.

Key Features:

Escape the Great Tomb of Nazarick – At first, Clementine will be unarmed and, thanks to her amnesia, unable to exercise the full extent of her abilities. She will need to explore every inch of the Great Tomb of Nazarick in order to regain her arsenal of weapons and powers and use them to make her escape.

– At first, Clementine will be unarmed and, thanks to her amnesia, unable to exercise the full extent of her abilities. She will need to explore every inch of the Great Tomb of Nazarick in order to regain her arsenal of weapons and powers and use them to make her escape. Action-Packed Parkour – Clementine’s incredible agility allows her to perform superhuman feats of parkour that will help her navigate her environment in a variety of ways.

– Clementine’s incredible agility allows her to perform superhuman feats of parkour that will help her navigate her environment in a variety of ways. Martial Arts and Magic – Make use of Clementine’s wide array of abilities to boost her firepower and mobility. Mastery of different types of magic will be essential in exploring the various stages of the game.

– Make use of Clementine’s wide array of abilities to boost her firepower and mobility. Mastery of different types of magic will be essential in exploring the various stages of the game. Upgrade Weapons – Upgrade the weapons you find around the Tomb to exploit your enemies’ weaknesses and hone your favorites to perfection.

– Upgrade the weapons you find around the Tomb to exploit your enemies’ weaknesses and hone your favorites to perfection. Regain Clementine’s Memories and Uncover the Truth – Clementine’s memories will be hidden throughout the various stages of the game in the form of memory fragments. Find them to unravel the many mysteries surrounding Clementine’s current predicament.

