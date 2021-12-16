Switch Continues to Dominate the Japanese Charts - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 130,772 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 12, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in second place with sales of 53,824 units. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) is in third place with sales of 33,092. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 26,256 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 192,335 units sold and accounted for 98.8 percent of all consoles sold for the week. The PlayStation 5 sold 1,470 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 805 units, the 3DS sold 391 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 103 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 130,772 (2,046,040) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 53,824 (459,001) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,092 (70,020) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 26,256 (2,336,145) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 23,786 (7,010,861) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,819 (4,191,268) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,364 (4,552,841) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14,709 (2,448,283) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,765 (2,956,485) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 12,825 (4,227,847)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 90,076 (582,248) Switch – 59,460 (17,634,683) Switch Lite – 42,799 (4,327,684) PlayStation 5 – 1,020 (998,625) Xbox Series X – 450 (70,908) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 391 (1,178,644) Xbox Series S – 355 (53,225) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 113 (190,659) PlayStation 4 – 103 (7,819,116)

