Timeline is a Time Manipulation Puzzle Game, Now Available for Switch - News

Zordix Publishing and developer Urnique Studio announced the time manipulation puzzle game, Timelie, is now available for the Nintendo Switch via eShop for $19.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A mysterious girl able to envision the past and the future, trapped in a world where time flows and ebbs in strange and unpredictable ways. A cat, seemingly connected to the world, becomes her sole ally. Their connection spans time and space, and only through teamwork can they unravel the secrets behind where they are… and why.

Manipulate the unique Timeline ability to jump both backwards and forwards in time in order to unravel the mysteries of this surreal world. Solve puzzles and avoid enemies by planning your actions in parallel between the girl and the cat by looking into the future and glimpsing if your current course of action will result in disaster. Made a mistake? Just rewind time and try again.

Only through teamwork can the girl and the cat find a way to escape. But, they have time.

Key Features:

Foresee and Rewind – With Timeline, player can control time of game like any media player. Drag left to rewind time to the past and undo your actions. Drag right to seek the future and gain the information to change your past.

– With Timeline, player can control time of game like any media player. Drag left to rewind time to the past and undo your actions. Drag right to seek the future and gain the information to change your past. Single Player Cooperative – Plan actions for both of your characters simultaneously on timeline, gives a coop gameplay experience in single player game like never before.

– Plan actions for both of your characters simultaneously on timeline, gives a coop gameplay experience in single player game like never before. Abstract World – Guides a lost girl and a companion cat travelling across vibrant, surreal and abstract realms. Manipulate time to uncover hidden secrets and get both of them get back home.

