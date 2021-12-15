Dungeon Munchies Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer maJAJa have announced the side-scrolling action RPG, Dungeon Munchies, is now available for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $16.99. The game first released for PC via Steam in June 2019.

View a new trailer of the Nintendo Switch version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hunt down monsters to cook and eat them!

You’ve been revived in a massive underground complex and you must leave this bizarre facility. Aided by the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you must stay safe, get fed, find a way to get out.

Dungeon Munchies is a side-scrolling action RPG with a focus on hunting down creatures, cooking them, and eating dishes to gain certain abilities. The combination of dishes you choose to eat will impact your entire play style.

Key Features:

Big Menu for a Big Stomach – With a stomach that can only take seven dishes, you must put together a meal that maximizes your abilities. Guava juice, grilled shrimp, or crab stir fry may mean the difference between health recovery, damage output or a watery shield.

– With a stomach that can only take seven dishes, you must put together a meal that maximizes your abilities. Guava juice, grilled shrimp, or crab stir fry may mean the difference between health recovery, damage output or a watery shield. Tools of the Trade – Craft all kinds of deadly weapons out of the animal and plant parts you can’t eat. Pair them with your favorite dishes to create the most overpowered combat combo.

– Craft all kinds of deadly weapons out of the animal and plant parts you can’t eat. Pair them with your favorite dishes to create the most overpowered combat combo. Farm-Fresh and Locally-Sourced – In this day and age, ingredients are hard to come by. You should be prepared to face off electrical snails, razor-sharp shrimp claws, and laser wasps to get the delicious parts you need.

– In this day and age, ingredients are hard to come by. You should be prepared to face off electrical snails, razor-sharp shrimp claws, and laser wasps to get the delicious parts you need. Something Doesn’t Feel Right… – From the self-professed-AAA-license-holding necro-chef, to the diabolical voodoo “Lord of the Forest,” to the radical revolutionaries of the fruit revolution, everyone wants you to do their thing, but no one’s really right in the head. What’s really happening down in this dungeon?

