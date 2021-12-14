Chocobo GP Arrives March 10, 2022 for Switch - News

Square Enix announced Chocobo GP will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop worldwide on March 10, 2022. A free-to-play Chocobo GP Lite version will also be available at launch.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Get set for a new racing experience, featuring a roster of dozens of your favorite Chocobo characters, complete with their own unique abilities and variants. Equip Magicites and take out the competition as you drift through various familiar courses in online and offline multiplayer modes. Compete in tournaments and become the reigning champion of GP!

Key Features:

Set out on a charming campaign where Chocobo and friends enter a racing tournament to grant their greatest wish!

Enjoy local split screen or online multiplayer with friends.

Race through enchanting locations to unlock new characters with unique abilities.

Modes:

Story Mode – Adventure through the campaign to unlock characters and courses.

– Adventure through the campaign to unlock characters and courses. Series Races – Drift and boost your way through four tracks in a row and compete for the highest score—online or locally with 2-player split screen.

– Drift and boost your way through four tracks in a row and compete for the highest score—online or locally with 2-player split screen. Time Attack – Race against other players’ ghosts—or your own—from across the world and test just how fast you can go.

– Race against other players’ ghosts—or your own—from across the world and test just how fast you can go. Custom Races – Create your own crazy challenge by controlling the number of tracks and Magicite you can have in your own Custom Race – you can even invite friends to try it out, or share your Joycons with a friend for two-player local fun!

– Create your own crazy challenge by controlling the number of tracks and Magicite you can have in your own Custom Race – you can even invite friends to try it out, or share your Joycons with a friend for two-player local fun! Chocobo GP Mode – Compete against up to 64 players in an online knock-out tournament and prove you’re the best racer – the rewards will change with every season pass!

Lite Version:

Coming out at the same time as Chocobo GP, Chocobo GP Lite is a free version of Chocobo GP that allows you to try out single and multiplayer mode.

Chocobo GP, Chocobo GP Lite is a free version of Chocobo GP that allows you to try out single and multiplayer mode. In Chocobo GP Lite, players can play the Story Mode Prologue, and participate in both local and online multiplayer*, using a limited amount of characters.

Chocobo GP Lite, players can play the Story Mode Prologue, and participate in both local and online multiplayer*, using a limited amount of characters. Chocobo GP Lite players can also join local multiplayer races hosted by a player who owns the Chocobo GP full game.

players can also join local multiplayer races hosted by a player who owns the Chocobo GP full game. Both Chocobo GP or Chocobo GP Lite players are able to race in the 64-player knock-out style online tournament, Chocobo GP mode.

Chocobo GP or Chocobo GP Lite players are able to race in the 64-player knock-out style online tournament, Chocobo GP mode. With your purchase of Chocobo GP, you can carry over your saved data in Chocobo GP Lite, including any items and in-game currency acquired through your racing adventure.

