Scrapland Remastered Out Now for PC

posted 1 hour ago

MercurySteam announced Scrapland Remastered is now available for PC via Steam and GOG for $19.99.

The original Scrapland released for PC in November 2005 and for Xbox in February 2005.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scrapland is a third-person action-adventure set in a distant future on Earth. In that future, only robots remain on the planet, and they consider humans to be the monsters that nightmares are made of. You will play D-Tritus, a new arrival who will investigate the brutal murders committed by a viscous being, a disgusting human on the loose in the city of robots.

Dive into this fun journey and discover the origins of MercurySteam, the studio behind Metroid Dread and Metroid: Samus Returns, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Spacelords.

Key Features:

Hack the System – Control 15 different characters, each with quirky personalities and abilities that will put your skill and sense of humor to the test.

– Control 15 different characters, each with quirky personalities and abilities that will put your skill and sense of humor to the test. Find the Murderer – Find the human murderer who has infiltrated the world of the robots and end his criminal career, if you can complete the game’s over 140 missions.

– Find the human murderer who has infiltrated the world of the robots and end his criminal career, if you can complete the game’s over 140 missions. Patrol the City with your Favorite Combat Ship – Speed, fire power, countermeasures, maneuverability, resistance… You can have it all, if you put in the effort.

– Speed, fire power, countermeasures, maneuverability, resistance… You can have it all, if you put in the effort. SAVAGE Multiplayer Mode – An intense combination of races and battles still unmatched in the genre. Create your games or join others, on a local network or online.

– An intense combination of races and battles still unmatched in the genre. Create your games or join others, on a local network or online. Remastered Content – This version has been improved with high-resolution modes, dedicated servers and revised network code, full gamepad support, in-game improvements, achievements, and Steam Cloud support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

