Halo Infinite Multiplayer Getting 4 New Playlists Next Week - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

343 Industries Community Director of Halo Brian "Ske7ch' Jarrad via Reddit announced the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer will be getting an update on Tuesday, December 14 that will be adding four new playlists to the game.

The four new playlists being added to the game are Slayer, Fiesta, Free for All, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT).

"As I noted last week, the team's original plans for a Slayer playlist included a variety of new variants that weren't going to be ready in time to deploy before the holiday break," Jarrad said. "To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, we'll be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to bolster and expand with more variants in a future update."

The update next week will also be making adjustments to the challenges. This includes removing some mode-specific ones, reducing requirements for others, and making the weekly ultimate challenge easier. New challenges specific to the new playlists will also be added.

"Personally I'm eager to check out a new challenge category that's based on accumulating player score," said Jarrad. "A small initial step towards 'performance based XP.' We'll have some more details to share on Halo Waypoint next week."

Halo Infinite is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles