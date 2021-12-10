Edge of Eternity Arrives in February for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio announced Edge of Eternity will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 10, 2022. It will also launch as a cloud version for the Nintendo Switch on February 23.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The console versions will benefit from all current and upcoming updates and fixes the PC version receives. Moreover, all console versions and PC will get a Japanese voice-over update on February 10, 2022.

In a world torn asunder, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon.

Edge Of Eternity is developed by a small indie team based in the south of France. The game was made possible by over 4,000 fans who supported the game via a successful Kickstarter campaign. The crowdfunding was so successful that Midgar Studio was able to work with the legendary JRPG composer of Chrono Trigger Yasunori Mitsuda.

Key Features:

A Deep and Strategic Combat System – Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

– Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups. A Cast of Charismatic Characters – Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together.

– Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together. A Gorgeous World to Discover – Journey through Heryon’s unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets.

– Journey through Heryon’s unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets. A Stunning Soundtrack from the Composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles – Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda.

