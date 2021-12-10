Scorn Arrives in October 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Ebb Software announced the atmospheric first-person horror adventure game, Scorn, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in October 2022.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scorn is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. Every location contains its own theme, puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles