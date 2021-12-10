Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Delayed to January 28, 2022 - News

Publishers Playism and WSS Playground, and developers Team Ladybug and WSS Playground have delayed Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe from December 16 to January 28, 2022.

The Switch version will still launch in Asia on December 16 alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One version.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in March 2020, with a full release in March 2021.

