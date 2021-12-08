Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November 2021 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2021. Call of Duty: Vanguard topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 2 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 3 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 7 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 8 Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition NBA 2K22 10 FIFA 22 DEATHLOOP 11 DEATHLOOP The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 12 Riders Republic Resident Evil Village 13 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 14 Back 4 Blood Jurassic World Evolution 2 15 Demon’s Souls Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Riders Republic 17 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Demon’s Souls 18 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart DOOM Eternal 19 DOOM Eternal It Takes Two 20 Resident Evil Village F1 2021 *Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 2 Battlefield 2042 FIFA 22 3 NBA 2K22 Battlefield 2042 4 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Grand Theft Auto V Farming Simulator 22 6 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition The Last of Us Part II 7 FIFA 22 The Crew 2 8 JUMP FORCE Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft 10 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales JUMP FORCE 12 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Sims 4 13 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 14 The Crew 2 Need for Speed Payback 15 UFC 4 UFC 4 16 The Last of Us Part II A Way Out 17 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 18 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Cyberpunk 2077 19 Farming Simulator 22 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 20 Back 4 Blood Far Cry 6 *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR Games US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Gun Club VR Sniper Elite VR 3 Job Simulator Gun Club VR 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Job Simulator 5 Sniper Elite VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 6 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality GORN 8 GORN Drunkn Bar Fight 9 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 10 SUPERHOT VR The Room VR: A Dark Matter Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 3 Rocket League Rocket League 4 Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rec Room Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 8 Brawlhalla Rec Room 9 eFootball 2022 Destiny 2 10 Splitgate Enlisted

