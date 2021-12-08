Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
2
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042
3
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
4
NBA 2K22
FIFA 22
5
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
6
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Farming Simulator 22
7
Madden NFL 22
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
8
Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6
9
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
NBA 2K22
10
FIFA 22
DEATHLOOP
11
DEATHLOOP
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
12
Riders Republic
Resident Evil Village
13
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
14
Back 4 Blood
Jurassic World Evolution 2
15
Demon’s Souls
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
16
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
Riders Republic
17
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
Demon’s Souls
18
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
DOOM Eternal
19
DOOM Eternal
It Takes Two
20
Resident Evil Village
F1 2021
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
2
Battlefield 2042
FIFA 22
3
NBA 2K22
Battlefield 2042
4
Madden NFL 22
Grand Theft Auto V
5
Grand Theft Auto V
Farming Simulator 22
6
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
The Last of Us Part II
7
FIFA 22
The Crew 2
8
JUMP FORCE
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
9
Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft
10
Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2
11
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
JUMP FORCE
12
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
The Sims 4
13
Far Cry 6
NBA 2K22
14
The Crew 2
Need for Speed Payback
15
UFC 4
UFC 4
16
The Last of Us Part II
A Way Out
17
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
18
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
Cyberpunk 2077
19
Farming Simulator 22
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
20
Back 4 Blood
Far Cry 6
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
2
Gun Club VR
Sniper Elite VR
3
Job Simulator
Gun Club VR
4
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Job Simulator
5
Sniper Elite VR
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
6
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
7
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
GORN
8
GORN
Drunkn Bar Fight
9
Swordsman VR
Swordsman VR
10
SUPERHOT VR
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
1
Fortnite
Fortnite
2
Call of Duty: Warzone
eFootball 2022
3
Rocket League
Rocket League
4
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
5
Rec Room
Genshin Impact
6
Genshin Impact
Apex Legends
7
Destiny 2
Brawlhalla
8
Brawlhalla
Rec Room
9
eFootball 2022
Destiny 2
10
Splitgate
Enlisted
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.comor on Twitter @TrunksWD.