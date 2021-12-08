Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Sales Top 6 Million Units - Sales

The Pokemon Company announced Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has sold over six million units worldwide in its first week of release.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. It released for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

Here is an overview of the game:

Revisit the Sinnoh region and story of Pokemon Diamond Version / Pokemon Pearl Version

Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokemon Diamond Version / Pokemon Pearl Version game in a reimagined adventure, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl, now on the Nintendo Switch system! Adventures in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl game will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokemon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokemon League. Along the way, you’ll run into the mysterious organization Team Galactic, and be able to encounter the Legendary Pokemon Dialga.

Explore the Revamped Grand Underground or Put on a Super Contest Show

The Underground from the Pokemon Diamond Version / Pokemon Pearl Version game has been powered up and is now called the Grand Underground. Here, you can dig up valuable treasure and Pokemon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, and catch Pokemon in places called Pokemon Hideaways. When you aren’t exploring in the Grand Underground, enter a Super Contest Show! Super Contest Shows are popular events in the Sinnoh region, each put on by four performers and their partner Pokemon, who work together to dance and show off their performance skills. You can also adventure in the Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show with other players through the local* communication or online** communication of your Nintendo Switch system!

Walk With Your Pokemon, Change Up Your Style, and Customize Your Poke Balls

Choose a Pokemon that you’ve befriended during your journey to walk along behind you in the game. Depending on the Pokemon, you’ll see different gestures or ways of walking, and when you talk to your Pokemon, it will respond. You’ll also be able to add your own personal style! Choose a variety of outfits and coordinate tops and bottoms. Some are based around Pokemon motifs and others change your hairstyle. You can even use Capsule Decoration to add stickers to customize the effects that appear when your Pokemon comes out of its Poke Ball!

