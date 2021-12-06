Guilty Gear: Strive Baiken DLC Character Announced - News

posted 10 minutes ago

Arc System Works has announced Baiken DLC character for Guilty Gear: Strive. The DLC will launch in late January 2022 as part of Season Pass 1.

View the Baiken DLC teaser trailer below:

Guilty Gear: Strive is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

