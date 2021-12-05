Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway Gameplay Video Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 310 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new gameplay video of Gran Turismo 7 that showcases the Deep Forest Raceway track.
View the gameplay video below:
Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I’ll get downvoted for this but this looks disappointing. Someone did a side by side with GT6 and the PS3 game actually looks better in some areas. Worse, same lame tire screeching at every corner, AI seems very basic. I’ll never understand how Sony will shut down Evolution but allow PD to continually move at a snails pace to deliver underwhelming racing games.
A shame when you consider what this franchise once was.
What am I supposed to feel? It is a car racing on a track with pretty graphics. Show me something new and exciting Polyphony!