Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway Gameplay Video Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released a new gameplay video of Gran Turismo 7 that showcases the Deep Forest Raceway track.

View the gameplay video below:

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

