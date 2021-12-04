Switch Big Black Friday Winner, Xbox Series on Par or Ahead of PS5 - Preliminary Estimates - Sales

The VGChartz sales team has crunched some early numbers to come up with preliminary worldwide hardware estimates for Black Friday week, the week ending November 27.

Not a surprise is that the Nintendo Switch was the big winner for the week with sales on par or slightly below when compared to Black Friday 2020.

Xbox Series X|S sales were either on par with or slightly ahead of the PS5 for the week.

The Xbox Series S saw a big boost in sales due to it having decent stock available, while the Xbox Series X had limited stock.

PS5 had more limited stock than the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. However, sales did see a boost week-on-week worldwide as sales were up in the Americas, mainland Europe, and Asia.

The biggest increase in sales did occur in the US with Switch and Xbox Series X|S sales up between 200 and 250 percent week-on-week, while PS5 sales were up between 150 and 175 percent.

Preliminary @VGChartz estimates for Black Friday week (Nov 27):



- Switch was the big winner.

- Series S sold really well due it having decent stock available.

- PS5 stock was fairly limited, so it had less of a boost than Switch and Xbox Series X|S. — William D'Angelo (@TrunksWD) December 4, 2021

