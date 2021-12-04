FIFA 22 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 28, 2021.

NBA 2K22 has taken second place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third. Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Vanguard is in fifth. Battlefield 2042 is in sixth and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is in seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Jump Force Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6

