Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 271 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 28, 2021. Pokémon Shining Pearl took third place on the charts.

FIFA 22 is in second place, while NBA 2K22 is in fourth place. Battlefield 2042 took fifth place and Call of Duty: Vanguard was in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond FIFA 22 Pokémon Shining Pearl NBA 2K22 Battlefield 2042 Call of Duty: Vanguard Just Dance 2022 Let's Sing 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Party Superstars

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles