Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 13.0.1 Now Available, Adds Samus and E.M.M.I. Amiibo Support - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released Update 13.0.1 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The update makes game balance adjustments, as well as adding support for Metroid Dread's Samus and E.M.M.I. amiibo. If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap those two amiibo you can get their spirits. Metroid Dread's Samus amiibo can't be used as a Figure Player.

Read the patch notes below:

General Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. The Samus (Metroid Dread) & E.M.M.I. (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported. Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo to the NFC area, you can receive their spirits. Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a Figure Player (FP). Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles