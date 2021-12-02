Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn Expansion Launches December 14 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer KAIKO announced the Fatesworn expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 14 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.99. A release date was not given for the Nintendo Switch.

Journey to a brand new Amalur environment filled with snowy tundras, deep caverns, and treacherous enemies, and visit mountain villages and the ancient lakeside city of Crownhold. Master the unstable power of Chaos with a unique new non-combat Skill tree and class of weapons and armor. As the fabled Fatesworn, you will wage a last battle against the Niskaru and their Chaos brethren, as procedurally generated Chaos dungeons turn every region in Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning into a potential battlefield.

Set in a completely new environment called Mithros featuring mountains and snowy landscape.

Face the God of Chaos in an over six hours-long Main quest with a compelling storyline that concludes the game, featuring new and returning characters.

“Chaos” as a completely new gameplay mechanic connected to weapons, enemies, rifts, and portals.

Level cap raised to 50.

The journey takes you to two entirely new dungeon sets.

Enter Chaos Portals to explore 25 brand new Chaos Realm dungeons strewn across the Fatesworn world and the old world.

New enemies and variations of existing enemies.

New crafting items for weapons, gems, potions with new reagents and components.

Six new unique armor sets with very special and powerful traits.

21 new weapons and shields (nine chaos weapons, 15 unique).

New accessories like rings and amulets with powerful traits.

New music by award-winning composer Grant Kirkhope.

A new mysterious trader selling equipment lottery boxes, offering a new way to complete rare item sets.

New twist of fate cards.

Tons of new sidequests task quests and faction quests to fulfill.

New villages and cities, with new houses and interiors and much more.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

