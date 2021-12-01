GRID Legends Gameplay and Release Date to be Revealed on Friday - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters will showcase the first gameplay footage of GRID Legends, as well as revealing the release on Friday, December 3 in a live stream that will start at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

GRID Legends is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

We think you've waited long enough...



December 3 // 4pm UTC 👀



🏁 First gameplay

🏁 Release date reveal

🏁 New locations, events, cars

🏁 New features



Be there ▶️ https://t.co/iaBYQ4Scku#GRIDLegends pic.twitter.com/Iq10boFWsp — NEW #GRIDLegends GAMEPLAY & INFO THIS FRIDAY 💥 (@gridgame) December 1, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow.

The legendary GRID World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

GRID Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles