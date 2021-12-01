Nintendo Switch System Update 13.2.0 Out Now - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released firmware update version 13.2.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The only thing listed in the patch notes is "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Dataminer OatmealDome via Twitter claims Nintendo has added support for the new Chinese rating system, CADPA, to the software startup screen.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.2.0]



It seems that Nintendo added support for CADPA, a new Chinese rating system, to the software startup screen (the black screen w/ Nintendo and Switch logos) for Chinese-region games. The rating icon will appear in the lower left corner. pic.twitter.com/r4Xqkxmmkv — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) December 1, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles